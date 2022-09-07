I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA).

After closing at $14.45 in the most recent trading day, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) closed at 13.42, down -7.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3693757 shares were traded. SIGA reached its highest trading level at $14.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.27.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SIGA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Antal James sold 30,000 shares for $7.82 per share. The transaction valued at 234,600 led to the insider holds 100,875 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SIGA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIGA has reached a high of $26.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.15.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 10.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.65M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.89M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SIGA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.55M with a Short Ratio of 0.61, compared to 4.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.91% and a Short% of Float of 7.56%.