I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB).

After closing at $0.37 in the most recent trading day, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) closed at 0.43, up 17.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0629 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9024486 shares were traded. SPCB reached its highest trading level at $0.4540 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3540.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPCB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 04, 2017, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On March 31, 2015, Singular Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.25.Singular Research initiated its Buy rating on March 31, 2015, with a $13.25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPCB now has a Market Capitalization of 11.45M and an Enterprise Value of 38.39M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.00.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SPCB is 0.27, which has changed by -62.61% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -13.42% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SPCB has reached a high of $1.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3274, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4602.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.29M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.67M. Insiders hold about 16.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SPCB as of Aug 14, 2022 were 176.49k with a Short Ratio of 0.09, compared to 178.55k on Jul 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.56% and a Short% of Float of 0.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.27M, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.5M and the low estimate is $15.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.