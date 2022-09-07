In the case of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR), what’s next?

The closing price of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) was 2.21 for the day, down -16.60% from the previous closing price of $2.65. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.4400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1141581 shares were traded. WHLR reached its highest trading level at $2.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WHLR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley FBR Inc. on February 20, 2018, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $9 from $13 previously.

On January 17, 2018, B. Riley FBR Inc. reiterated its Buy ratingand also kept the price unchanged to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Campbell Kerry G. sold 20,110 shares for $2.02 per share. The transaction valued at 40,622 led to the insider holds 79,890 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WHLR has reached a high of $3.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3117, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1424.

Shares Statistics:

WHLR traded an average of 78.37K shares per day over the past three months and 318.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.05M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WHLR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.19, compared to 3.99k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.09% and a Short% of Float of 0.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.