In What Direction Will Avalara Inc.’s (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Avalara Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) was 91.84 for the day, down -0.15% from the previous closing price of $91.98. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5111385 shares were traded. AVLR reached its highest trading level at $91.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AVLR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 657.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 16, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $111 to $93.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when McFarlane Scott M sold 20,000 shares for $91.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,836,400 led to the insider holds 583,644 shares of the business.

McFarlane Scott M sold 20,000 shares of AVLR for $1,701,350 on Jul 11. The now owns 584,892 shares after completing the transaction at $85.07 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, McFarlane Scott M, who serves as the of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $81.62 each. As a result, the insider received 1,632,343 and left with 584,892 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVLR has reached a high of $191.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.20.

Shares Statistics:

AVLR traded an average of 3.30M shares per day over the past three months and 6.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.58M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AVLR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 0.80, compared to 3.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.63% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and $-0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $-0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $876M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $860.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $869.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $698.98M, up 24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $1.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.