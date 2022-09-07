In What Direction Will Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Goes From Here?

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) closed the day trading at 1.90 down -5.47% from the previous closing price of $2.01. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6870069 shares were traded. SRNE reached its highest trading level at $2.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SRNE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on January 29, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On January 21, 2021, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 31, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Ji Henry bought 55,555 shares for $1.96 per share. The transaction valued at 108,882 led to the insider holds 4,676,917 shares of the business.

Ji Henry bought 33,333 shares of SRNE for $70,333 on Aug 26. The now owns 2,121,362 shares after completing the transaction at $2.11 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Ji Henry, who serves as the of the company, bought 22,222 shares for $2.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 45,768 and bolstered with 2,088,029 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRNE has reached a high of $9.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3936, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9232.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SRNE traded about 10.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SRNE traded about 8.7M shares per day. A total of 402.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.91M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SRNE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 56.97M with a Short Ratio of 5.17, compared to 51.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.65% and a Short% of Float of 14.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.25, with high estimates of $-0.25 and low estimates of $-0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.94 and $-0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.94. EPS for the following year is $8.42, with 1 analysts recommending between $8.42 and $8.42.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $18.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.54M to a low estimate of $14.54M. As of the current estimate, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.26M, an estimated increase of 29.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.75M, an increase of 85.10% over than the figure of $29.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.75M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.9M, up 43.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.1B and the low estimate is $5.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6,636.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.