In What Direction Will Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s (NYSE:TNP) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) was 16.05 for the day, up 4.22% from the previous closing price of $15.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1032206 shares were traded. TNP reached its highest trading level at $16.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.84.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TNP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $25 from $12 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNP has reached a high of $16.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.92.

Shares Statistics:

TNP traded an average of 218.61K shares per day over the past three months and 345.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.34M. Insiders hold about 33.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TNP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 325.18k with a Short Ratio of 1.28, compared to 313.55k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.31%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, TNP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.27.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.32, while EPS last year was $-1.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.2 and $4.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.2. EPS for the following year is $3.83, with 1 analysts recommending between $3.83 and $3.83.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $192.54M to a low estimate of $192.54M. As of the current estimate, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s year-ago sales were $88.85M, an estimated increase of 116.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.63M, an increase of 143.60% over than the figure of $116.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $188.63M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $743.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $743.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $743.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $546.12M, up 36.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $738.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $738.21M and the low estimate is $738.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.