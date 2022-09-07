Invest in Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $0.14 in the most recent trading day, Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) closed at 0.13, down -9.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0127 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2030610 shares were traded. ADTX reached its highest trading level at $0.1410 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1280.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Albanna Amro A. bought 1 shares for $20000.00 per share. The transaction valued at 20,000 led to the insider holds 1 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADTX has reached a high of $2.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1652, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3826.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.42M. Insiders hold about 4.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ADTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 0.20, compared to 805.06k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.16% and a Short% of Float of 8.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $-0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $105k, up 39,652.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $116.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $116.88M and the low estimate is $116.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 180.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.