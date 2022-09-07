Invest in Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) closed at 2.45 in the last session, up 0.82% from day before closing price of $2.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7654984 shares were traded. AUR reached its highest trading level at $2.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1650.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AUR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.00 and its Current Ratio is at 21.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 16, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUR has reached a high of $17.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4032, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3391.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AUR traded on average about 3.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.93M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.13B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.54M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AUR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.43M with a Short Ratio of 3.21, compared to 15.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.8 and $-0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.83. EPS for the following year is $-0.83, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.8 and $-0.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $82.54M, down -29.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4M and the low estimate is $2.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -94.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.