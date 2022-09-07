Invest in Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) closed at 2.12 in the last session, up 23.98% from day before closing price of $1.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 32253466 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AVYA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 17, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $5.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on May 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when King Theodore Walker Cheng-De bought 2,000,000 shares for $0.68 per share. The transaction valued at 1,369,118 led to the insider holds 10,998,750 shares of the business.

Spears Stephen sold 23,748 shares of AVYA for $488,734 on Dec 09. The EVP and Chief Revenue Officer now owns 38,733 shares after completing the transaction at $20.58 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, CHIRICO JAMES M, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $21.09 each. As a result, the insider received 632,700 and left with 915,376 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVYA has reached a high of $22.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6143, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.3636.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AVYA traded on average about 15.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 43.35M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 85.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.43M. Insiders hold about 18.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.41% stake in the company. Shares short for AVYA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.00, compared to 7.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.18% and a Short% of Float of 20.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.21 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.36 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.97B, down -4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.91B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.