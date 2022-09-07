Invest in NewAge Inc. (NBEV) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) closed at 0.12 in the last session, down -15.65% from day before closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0232 from its previous closing price. On the day, 37992348 shares were traded. NBEV reached its highest trading level at $0.1478 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NBEV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on November 15, 2019, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $3.50 from $6 previously.

On March 26, 2019, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on March 26, 2019, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Brennan Ed bought 500,000 shares for $1.22 per share. The transaction valued at 607,750 led to the insider holds 500,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.09.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NBEV is 1.58, which has changed by -92.47% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -13.42% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NBEV has reached a high of $1.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2592, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5719.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NBEV traded on average about 9.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 53.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 151.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.21M. Insiders hold about 2.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NBEV as of Aug 14, 2022 were 3.07M with a Short Ratio of 0.34, compared to 4.78M on Jul 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.06, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.08 and $-0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.08. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $100.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $100.17M to a low estimate of $100.17M. As of the current estimate, NewAge Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.4M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $110.79M, a decrease of -11.70% less than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $117.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104.09M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NBEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $456.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $456.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $456.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $279.5M, up 63.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $447.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $447.11M and the low estimate is $447.11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.