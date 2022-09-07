Investing in AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, AMTD IDEA Group’s stock clocked out at 1.35, down -14.01% from its previous closing price of $1.57. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2849517 shares were traded. AMTD reached its highest trading level at $1.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMTD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMTD now has a Market Capitalization of 3.49B and an Enterprise Value of 3.49B. As of this moment, AMTD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMTD has reached a high of $12.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0148, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6231.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMTD traded 11.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 210.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.75M. Shares short for AMTD as of Aug 14, 2022 were 783.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 40.79k on Jul 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $22M to a low estimate of $22M. As of the current estimate, AMTD IDEA Group’s year-ago sales were $33.07M, an estimated decrease of -33.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.6M, a decrease of -1.70% over than the figure of $-33.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.6M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMTD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $89.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $89.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $89.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.22M, down -38.00% from the average estimate.