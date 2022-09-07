Investing in Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) closed at 0.54 down -8.32% from its previous closing price of $0.59. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0490 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1833311 shares were traded. DOMA reached its highest trading level at $0.6090 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Doma Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Compass Point on May 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Simkoff Maxwell sold 18,972 shares for $0.60 per share. The transaction valued at 11,402 led to the insider holds 47,253,275 shares of the business.

Simkoff Maxwell sold 141,028 shares of DOMA for $87,578 on Aug 30. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 47,272,247 shares after completing the transaction at $0.62 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Simkoff Maxwell, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 91,135 shares for $0.70 each. As a result, the insider received 63,521 and left with 47,413,275 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOMA has reached a high of $9.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8122, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5512.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DOMA has traded an average of 1.27M shares per day and 1.07M over the past ten days. A total of 324.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.34M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DOMA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.4M with a Short Ratio of 5.52, compared to 4.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 4.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.41 and $-0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.49. EPS for the following year is $-0.21, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.11 and $-0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $477M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $455.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $469.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $558.04M, down -15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $512.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $557.6M and the low estimate is $461.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.