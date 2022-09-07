Is Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $1.57 in the most recent trading day, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) closed at 1.54, down -1.91%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2693584 shares were traded. CCO reached its highest trading level at $1.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on July 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $1.50 from $4 previously.

On November 11, 2021, Barrington Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT sold 561,112 shares for $1.58 per share. The transaction valued at 886,557 led to the insider holds 104,872,541 shares of the business.

HAMMITT LISA sold 68,207 shares of CCO for $253,730 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 167,551 shares after completing the transaction at $3.72 per share. On Nov 05, another insider, PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 61,793 shares for $3.30 each. As a result, the insider received 203,917 and left with 105,433,653 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCO has reached a high of $4.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4486, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5248.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 475.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 468.63M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 28.39M with a Short Ratio of 11.94, compared to 25.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.97% and a Short% of Float of 7.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $-0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.09 and $-0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $-0.27.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $645.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $665M to a low estimate of $630.1M. As of the current estimate, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $505.92M, an estimated increase of 27.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $657.49M, an increase of 11.60% less than the figure of $27.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $685M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $621M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24B, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.83B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.