Is Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) closed at 66.62 in the last session, down -7.72% from day before closing price of $72.19. In other words, the price has decreased by $-5.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15265186 shares were traded. PDD reached its highest trading level at $70.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.06.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PDD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 11, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $70.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on May 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $55.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pinduoduo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDD has reached a high of $109.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.73.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PDD traded on average about 13.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 26.18M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 910.81M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PDD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.20, compared to 20.25M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.62 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $2.61, with 30 analysts recommending between $4.2 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 42 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.04B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 42 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.92B and the low estimate is $17.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.