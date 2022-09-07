Is this a Prime Time To acquire Chegg Inc. (CHGG) stock

The price of Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) closed at 20.34 in the last session, down -1.45% from day before closing price of $20.64. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1422128 shares were traded. CHGG reached its highest trading level at $20.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.25.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CHGG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.80 and its Current Ratio is at 10.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 15, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on May 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $44 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when SCHLEIN TED bought 35,470 shares for $28.54 per share. The transaction valued at 1,012,314 led to the insider holds 80,470 shares of the business.

ROSENSWEIG DANIEL bought 25,000 shares of CHGG for $712,908 on Dec 01. The PRESIDENT, CEO & CO-CHAIRMAN now owns 49,000 shares after completing the transaction at $28.52 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chegg’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 65.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHGG has reached a high of $87.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CHGG traded on average about 2.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 126.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.68M. Shares short for CHGG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.90, compared to 5.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.80% and a Short% of Float of 7.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.24, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.52 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $189.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $190.09M to a low estimate of $188.17M. As of the current estimate, Chegg Inc.’s year-ago sales were $190.09M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $162.46M, a decrease of -6.90% less than the figure of $-0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $170.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $159.22M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHGG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $840.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $746M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $761.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $776.26M, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $825.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $933.45M and the low estimate is $746M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.