Is this a Prime Time To acquire Eargo Inc. (EAR) stock

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1201185 shares were traded. EAR reached its highest trading level at $1.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7100.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EAR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2021, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on September 23, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $44 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Brownie William sold 25,750 shares for $1.32 per share. The transaction valued at 34,008 led to the insider holds 166,921 shares of the business.

Wu David James sold 10,120 shares of EAR for $9,622 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 1,542,259 shares after completing the transaction at $0.95 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Richardson Nina, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,886 shares for $3.52 each. As a result, the insider received 13,679 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EAR now has a Market Capitalization of 69.32M and an Enterprise Value of 69.76M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EAR has reached a high of $23.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2734, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3463.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EAR traded on average about 8.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.67M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.00M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EAR as of Aug 14, 2022 were 2.81M with a Short Ratio of 0.32, compared to 2.49M on Jul 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.13% and a Short% of Float of 9.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.43 and a low estimate of $-0.68, while EPS last year was $-0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.36, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.12 and $-2.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.44. EPS for the following year is $-1.47, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.2 and $-2.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.7M to a low estimate of $7M. As of the current estimate, Eargo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $22.87M, an estimated decrease of -68.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.12M, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.5M and the low estimate is $31.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.