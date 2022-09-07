Is this a Prime Time To acquire T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) stock

After closing at $0.11 in the most recent trading day, T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) closed at 0.11, down -2.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0029 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20072422 shares were traded. TTOO reached its highest trading level at $0.1136 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1101.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TTOO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Alliance Global Partners on January 27, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2.40 from $2.60 previously.

On October 08, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 08 when Barclay Alec bought 12,952 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 6,476 led to the insider holds 181,945 shares of the business.

Sprague John M bought 10,000 shares of TTOO for $4,767 on Apr 08. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 152,350 shares after completing the transaction at $0.48 per share. On Apr 08, another insider, Giffin Brett A., who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, bought 10,600 shares for $0.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,183 and bolstered with 10,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTOO has reached a high of $1.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1434, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3401.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 38.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 25.98M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 176.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.24M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TTOO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.5M with a Short Ratio of 0.55, compared to 9.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.44% and a Short% of Float of 8.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.17 and $-0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.27. EPS for the following year is $-0.17, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.08 and $-0.32.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $6.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.6M to a low estimate of $5.9M. As of the current estimate, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.69M, an estimated decrease of -8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.17M, an increase of 25.80% over than the figure of $-8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTOO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.06M, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.2M and the low estimate is $32.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.