It’s a good day to be an Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) shareholder

In the latest session, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) closed at 31.38 down -1.48% from its previous closing price of $31.85. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1474893 shares were traded. AGIO reached its highest trading level at $32.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.90 and its Current Ratio is at 18.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 03, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $54.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on July 30, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $39.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when Washburn Theodore James Jr. sold 108 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,240 led to the insider holds 2,549 shares of the business.

Washburn Theodore James Jr. sold 233 shares of AGIO for $7,179 on Feb 16. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 2,549 shares after completing the transaction at $30.81 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Washburn Theodore James Jr., who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 504 shares for $31.25 each. As a result, the insider received 15,750 and left with 2,782 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGIO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.75B and an Enterprise Value of 1.02B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 258.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 158.69 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.64.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AGIO is 1.17, which has changed by -30.22% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -13.42% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AGIO has reached a high of $50.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.40.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AGIO has traded an average of 749.33K shares per day and 933.65k over the past ten days. A total of 54.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.08M. Shares short for AGIO as of Aug 14, 2022 were 6.18M with a Short Ratio of 8.24, compared to 6.24M on Jul 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.26% and a Short% of Float of 12.71%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.42 and a low estimate of $-1.91, while EPS last year was $-1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.67, with high estimates of $-1.47 and low estimates of $-1.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-6.23 and $-7.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-6.83. EPS for the following year is $-6.07, with 8 analysts recommending between $-5.44 and $-6.92.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $89.4M and the low estimate is $39.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 211.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.