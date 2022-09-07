It’s a good day to be an ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) shareholder

In the latest session, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) closed at 0.24 down -1.41% from its previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0034 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1265239 shares were traded. CFRX reached its highest trading level at $0.2550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2355.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ContraFect Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $1.

WBB Securities Upgraded its Speculative Buy to Buy on February 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFRX has reached a high of $4.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9660, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6571.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CFRX has traded an average of 2.29M shares per day and 2.55M over the past ten days. A total of 39.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.42M. Insiders hold about 4.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CFRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.76M with a Short Ratio of 0.34, compared to 2.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.02% and a Short% of Float of 9.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.27 and a low estimate of $-0.5, while EPS last year was $-0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.35, with high estimates of $-0.19 and low estimates of $-0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.09 and $-2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.58. EPS for the following year is $-1.6, with 4 analysts recommending between $-1.1 and $-2.