It’s an appealing income play to consider DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

The price of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) closed at 26.34 in the last session, up 1.62% from day before closing price of $25.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1089417 shares were traded. DV reached its highest trading level at $26.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.95.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on July 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On July 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On February 23, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $37.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on February 23, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Eddleman Julie sold 300 shares for $26.58 per share. The transaction valued at 7,974 led to the insider holds 112,918 shares of the business.

Desmond Laura sold 50,657 shares of DV for $1,368,504 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 179,071 shares after completing the transaction at $27.02 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Providence VII U.S. Holdings L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 221,003 shares for $25.75 each. As a result, the insider received 5,690,827 and left with 501,864 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DoubleVerify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 90.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 79.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DV has reached a high of $40.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DV traded on average about 766.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 614.6k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 163.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.92M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.22, compared to 2.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $102.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $102.3M to a low estimate of $101.4M. As of the current estimate, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.52M, an estimated increase of 33.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $444.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $440.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $442.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $332.74M, up 33.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $554.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $561.5M and the low estimate is $543.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.