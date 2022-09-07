It’s an appealing income play to consider Nutanix Inc. (NTNX)

After closing at $21.75 in the most recent trading day, Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) closed at 22.12, up 1.70%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3268996 shares were traded. NTNX reached its highest trading level at $22.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.81.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NTNX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 30, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when RAMASWAMI RAJIV sold 5,000 shares for $14.62 per share. The transaction valued at 73,080 led to the insider holds 218,392 shares of the business.

RAMASWAMI RAJIV sold 50,134 shares of NTNX for $700,372 on Jun 16. The President and CEO now owns 223,392 shares after completing the transaction at $13.97 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Sangster David, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 17,285 shares for $13.97 each. As a result, the insider received 241,471 and left with 177,078 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTNX now has a Market Capitalization of 4.88B and an Enterprise Value of 4.99B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.15 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.49.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NTNX is 1.36, which has changed by -48.51% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -13.42% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NTNX has reached a high of $44.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 222.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.53M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NTNX as of Aug 14, 2022 were 7.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.82, compared to 7.88M on Jul 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 3.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.39, while EPS last year was $-0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $-0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $-1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $-0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.29B and the low estimate is $1.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.