It’s an appealing income play to consider Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)

The price of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) closed at 25.14 in the last session, up 1.37% from day before closing price of $24.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2901319 shares were traded. SNN reached its highest trading level at $25.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on July 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $32 from $40 previously.

On March 16, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $1700.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Smith’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNN has reached a high of $38.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNN traded on average about 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.71M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 438.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 434.15M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SNN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 801.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.85, compared to 703.8k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SNN is 1.04, which was 0.38 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.90. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SNN, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 14, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2499:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.