It’s an appealing income play to consider Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

The price of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) closed at 84.52 in the last session, up 1.90% from day before closing price of $82.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11062814 shares were traded. SBUX reached its highest trading level at $84.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SBUX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 123.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on July 14, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $91 from $103 previously.

On May 04, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $95.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $91.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when SCHULTZ HOWARD D bought 72,500 shares for $68.85 per share. The transaction valued at 4,991,690 led to the insider holds 19,606,960 shares of the business.

SCHULTZ HOWARD D bought 137,500 shares of SBUX for $9,991,685 on May 10. The interim ceo now owns 19,534,460 shares after completing the transaction at $72.67 per share. On Dec 10, another insider, Lis Angela, who serves as the evp, chief partner officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $116.88 each. As a result, the insider received 701,280 and left with 37,422 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Starbucks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBUX has reached a high of $120.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.27.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SBUX traded on average about 6.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.72M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.15B. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SBUX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.94, compared to 15.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SBUX is 1.96, which was 1.76 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.89. The current Payout Ratio is 53.70% for SBUX, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 08, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 27 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.45 and $2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.85. EPS for the following year is $3.42, with 31 analysts recommending between $4.01 and $2.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBUX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.06B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.45B and the low estimate is $33.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.