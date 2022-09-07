It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Manchester United plc (MANU) stock

The closing price of Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) was 14.45 for the day, up 7.28% from the previous closing price of $13.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1869381 shares were traded. MANU reached its highest trading level at $14.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.70.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MANU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MANU has reached a high of $20.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.21.

Shares Statistics:

MANU traded an average of 594.45K shares per day over the past three months and 648.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 164.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.23M. Insiders hold about 6.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MANU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 801.52k with a Short Ratio of 1.24, compared to 1.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.49% and a Short% of Float of 3.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, MANU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.18. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.05.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.13 and a low estimate of $-0.13, while EPS last year was $-20.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $-0.18 and low estimates of $-0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.33 and $-0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.58. EPS for the following year is $-0.25, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.2 and $-0.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $182.41M to a low estimate of $141.07M. As of the current estimate, Manchester United plc’s year-ago sales were $126.28M, an estimated increase of 28.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.28M, a decrease of -16.20% less than the figure of $28.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $142.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $142.28M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MANU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $747.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $701.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $721.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $663.75M, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $755.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $796.54M and the low estimate is $732.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.