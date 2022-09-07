It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) stock

The closing price of Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) was 18.05 for the day, up 2.09% from the previous closing price of $17.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9619520 shares were traded. JWN reached its highest trading level at $18.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.50.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of JWN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On July 21, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on March 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when BRAMMAN ANNE L sold 13,333 shares for $24.66 per share. The transaction valued at 328,792 led to the insider holds 93,471 shares of the business.

BRAMMAN ANNE L sold 13,333 shares of JWN for $322,713 on May 26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 106,804 shares after completing the transaction at $24.20 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, BRAMMAN ANNE L, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 13,334 shares for $28.74 each. As a result, the insider received 383,222 and left with 120,137 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nordstrom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JWN has reached a high of $36.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.61.

Shares Statistics:

JWN traded an average of 6.24M shares per day over the past three months and 13.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 160.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.78M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JWN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23M with a Short Ratio of 3.71, compared to 21.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.32% and a Short% of Float of 17.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.37, JWN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.35%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for JWN, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.46 and $2.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.08. EPS for the following year is $3.16, with 20 analysts recommending between $3.95 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JWN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.79B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.66B and the low estimate is $15.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.