It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) stock

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) closed the day trading at 2.05 down -3.76% from the previous closing price of $2.13. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2287233 shares were traded. PEAR reached its highest trading level at $2.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PEAR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 26, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On January 20, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.

On January 03, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on January 03, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when 5AM Partners IV, LLC sold 222,761 shares for $1.55 per share. The transaction valued at 345,280 led to the insider holds 594,362 shares of the business.

5AM Partners IV, LLC sold 10,077 shares of PEAR for $17,232 on Aug 17. The 10% Owner now owns 603,272 shares after completing the transaction at $1.71 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, 5AM Partners IV, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 167,162 shares for $1.78 each. As a result, the insider received 297,548 and left with 603,675 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEAR now has a Market Capitalization of 295.58M and an Enterprise Value of 226.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 26.15 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEAR has reached a high of $14.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6702, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1675.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PEAR traded about 267.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PEAR traded about 487.38k shares per day. A total of 138.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.01M. Insiders hold about 17.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PEAR as of Aug 14, 2022 were 559.94k with a Short Ratio of 2.10, compared to 757.1k on Jul 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.40% and a Short% of Float of 0.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.21M, up 248.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $62.94M and the low estimate is $31.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 209.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.