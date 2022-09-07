It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Xylem Inc. (XYL) stock

The closing price of Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) was 92.50 for the day, up 1.41% from the previous closing price of $91.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1033504 shares were traded. XYL reached its highest trading level at $92.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.89.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of XYL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on August 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $96 from $77 previously.

On July 20, 2022, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $90 to $94.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Harker Victoria D sold 5,000 shares for $100.26 per share. The transaction valued at 501,287 led to the insider holds 21,099 shares of the business.

Beliveau-Dunn Jeanne sold 600 shares of XYL for $57,990 on Aug 04. The Director now owns 7,553 shares after completing the transaction at $96.65 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, Yarkadas Hayati, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 5,898 shares for $80.06 each. As a result, the insider received 472,212 and left with 9,556 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Xylem’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XYL has reached a high of $138.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.19.

Shares Statistics:

XYL traded an average of 949.31K shares per day over the past three months and 855.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 180.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.72M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XYL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.14M with a Short Ratio of 3.86, compared to 3.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.04, XYL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.14.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.56. EPS for the following year is $3.16, with 18 analysts recommending between $3.36 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.35B to a low estimate of $1.29B. As of the current estimate, Xylem Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.35B, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.32B, an increase of 4.30% over than the figure of $-3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.27B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XYL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.2B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.79B and the low estimate is $5.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.