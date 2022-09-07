KUKE (Kuke Music Holding Limited) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Kuke Music Holding Limited’s stock clocked out at 0.78, down -4.88% from its previous closing price of $0.82. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3608279 shares were traded. KUKE reached its highest trading level at $1.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KUKE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KUKE now has a Market Capitalization of 24.24M and an Enterprise Value of 32.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KUKE has reached a high of $6.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3694, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9633.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KUKE traded 133.35K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.28M. Insiders hold about 56.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KUKE as of Aug 14, 2022 were 3.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 3.25k on Jul 14, 2022.