LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $6.82 in the most recent trading day, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) closed at 7.26, up 6.45%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1302060 shares were traded. LFST reached its highest trading level at $8.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LFST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on March 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $19 previously.

On November 09, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $12.

On September 10, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on September 10, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Gouk Warren sold 17,226 shares for $7.02 per share. The transaction valued at 120,927 led to the insider holds 6,144,748 shares of the business.

Gouk Warren sold 17,226 shares of LFST for $135,224 on Aug 15. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 6,161,974 shares after completing the transaction at $7.85 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Gouk Warren, who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, sold 17,226 shares for $7.30 each. As a result, the insider received 125,750 and left with 6,179,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LFST has reached a high of $16.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.97.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 661.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 398.78k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 353.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 318.03M. Insiders hold about 13.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LFST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.7M with a Short Ratio of 12.92, compared to 12.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 13.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.19, while EPS last year was $-0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.22 and $-0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.51. EPS for the following year is $-0.14, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $-0.34.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $212.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $213.9M to a low estimate of $211M. As of the current estimate, LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $155.55M, an estimated increase of 36.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $225.24M, an increase of 31.40% less than the figure of $36.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $227.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $224M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LFST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $885M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $866.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $876.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $667.51M, up 31.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.