Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) closed the day trading at 11.12 down -2.28% from the previous closing price of $11.38. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18765958 shares were traded. MARA reached its highest trading level at $12.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MARA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on June 24, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On June 23, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $9.

On June 03, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Chardan Capital Markets initiated its Buy rating on June 03, 2022, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when DENUCCIO KEVIN A bought 5,000 shares for $13.72 per share. The transaction valued at 68,600 led to the insider holds 105,000 shares of the business.

DENUCCIO KEVIN A bought 15,424 shares of MARA for $148,533 on May 12. The Director now owns 99,999 shares after completing the transaction at $9.63 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, OKAMOTO MERRICK D, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 83,333 shares for $37.02 each. As a result, the insider received 3,084,988 and left with 5,486,480 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MARA has reached a high of $83.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.30.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MARA traded about 19.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MARA traded about 14.81M shares per day. A total of 109.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.87M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MARA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 29.73M with a Short Ratio of 1.46, compared to 28.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27.96% and a Short% of Float of 28.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $-1.11, while EPS last year was $-1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $-0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $-2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.31. EPS for the following year is $1.3, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.95 and $-2.37.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $41.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.6M to a low estimate of $23M. As of the current estimate, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.32M, an estimated increase of 42.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.23M, an increase of 39.70% less than the figure of $42.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $117.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.3M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $395.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $163.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $303.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $150.46M, up 101.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $880.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $411.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 190.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.