NU (Nu Holdings Ltd.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $4.94 in the most recent trading day, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) closed at 4.72, down -4.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21858060 shares were traded. NU reached its highest trading level at $5.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7100.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 05, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On January 28, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.50.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on January 28, 2022, with a $7.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NU has reached a high of $12.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3706, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3024.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 26.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 29.25M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.14B. Insiders hold about 8.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 102.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.49, compared to 103.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 4.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $-0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $-0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7B, up 120.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.43B and the low estimate is $3.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.