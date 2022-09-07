PYPD (PolyPid Ltd.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ: PYPD) closed at 1.15 down -19.58% from its previous closing price of $1.43. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1688959 shares were traded. PYPD reached its highest trading level at $1.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PolyPid Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on September 14, 2021, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On July 30, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYPD has reached a high of $8.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2152, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2860.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PYPD has traded an average of 151.36K shares per day and 841.55k over the past ten days. A total of 19.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.37M. Insiders hold about 21.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PYPD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 55.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.27, compared to 56.88k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 0.34%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.51 and a low estimate of $-0.7, while EPS last year was $-0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.56, with high estimates of $-0.36 and low estimates of $-0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.98 and $-2.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.37. EPS for the following year is $-2.55, with 6 analysts recommending between $-1.55 and $-3.25.