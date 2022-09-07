RUBY (Rubius Therapeutics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.98, up 5.90% from its previous closing price of $0.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0546 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29310339 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RUBY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 13, 2020, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $4.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on March 13, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Appelhans Dannielle sold 5,737 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 4,590 led to the insider holds 6,763 shares of the business.

Epstein David R bought 30,000 shares of RUBY for $43,329 on Apr 21. The Director now owns 4,720,012 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, CAGNONI PABLO J, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 6,730 shares for $6.57 each. As a result, the insider received 44,236 and left with 35,520 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUBY has reached a high of $22.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7919, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4734.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RUBY traded 714.05K shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 90.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.39M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RUBY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.85M with a Short Ratio of 4.92, compared to 5.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.26% and a Short% of Float of 11.52%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.46 and a low estimate of $-0.59, while EPS last year was $-0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.54, with high estimates of $-0.43 and low estimates of $-0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.66 and $-2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.03. EPS for the following year is $-1.9, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.72 and $-2.46.