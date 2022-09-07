Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $1.83 in the most recent trading day, Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) closed at 1.74, down -4.92%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1081211 shares were traded. SELB reached its highest trading level at $1.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7250.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SELB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 14, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $5 from $6 previously.

On June 06, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Brunn Carsten sold 4,768 shares for $1.85 per share. The transaction valued at 8,810 led to the insider holds 540,559 shares of the business.

COX CARRIE SMITH bought 130,000 shares of SELB for $149,799 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 212,881 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On May 09, another insider, BARABE TIMOTHY C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $0.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,720 and bolstered with 250,013 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Selecta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SELB has reached a high of $4.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8330, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8596.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 148.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.28M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SELB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.11, compared to 8.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 6.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.14, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $-0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.09. EPS for the following year is $-0.45, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $-0.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SELB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $85.08M, down -20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80M and the low estimate is $9.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -49.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.