Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) closed at 10.77 in the last session, down -4.01% from day before closing price of $11.22. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 38114756 shares were traded. SNAP reached its highest trading level at $11.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNAP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 107.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on August 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $16 previously.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on July 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Thorpe Poppy sold 983 shares for $12.25 per share. The transaction valued at 12,042 led to the insider holds 27,784 shares of the business.

Hunter Jerry James sold 61,101 shares of SNAP for $750,485 on Aug 16. The Senior VP, Engineering now owns 1,234,493 shares after completing the transaction at $12.28 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Andersen Derek, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 17,206 shares for $12.27 each. As a result, the insider received 211,130 and left with 1,070,076 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAP has reached a high of $83.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNAP traded on average about 54.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 58.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.63B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.27B. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 49.67M with a Short Ratio of 0.99, compared to 57.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 4.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.11, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $-0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 26 analysts recommending between $1 and $-0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.12B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8B and the low estimate is $4.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.