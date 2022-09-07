The name Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) closed at 6.49 up 0.62% from its previous closing price of $6.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6448608 shares were traded. BHC reached its highest trading level at $6.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.21.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 29, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 4,550,357 shares for $17.05 per share. The transaction valued at 77,606,339 led to the insider holds 310,449,643 shares of the business.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 35,000,000 shares of BHC for $596,925,000 on May 10. The 10% Owner now owns 315,000,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.05 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, Spurr Robert, who serves as the U.S. President-Pharma Business of the company, sold 1,595 shares for $22.19 each. As a result, the insider received 35,393 and left with 90,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.34B and an Enterprise Value of 23.49B. As of this moment, Bausch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.50.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BHC is 1.20, which has changed by -77.23% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -13.42% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BHC has reached a high of $29.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BHC has traded an average of 7.77M shares per day and 8.94M over the past ten days. A total of 362.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 345.70M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BHC as of Aug 14, 2022 were 18.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.10, compared to 16.33M on Jul 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.00% and a Short% of Float of 5.69%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $1.83 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.07 and $3.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.54. EPS for the following year is $5.69, with 5 analysts recommending between $6.41 and $4.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.74B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.82B to a low estimate of $2.66B. As of the current estimate, Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.67B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.88B, an increase of 3.20% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.83B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.73B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.25B and the low estimate is $10.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.