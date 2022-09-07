The name Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) closed at 0.05 down -31.16% from its previous closing price of $0.07. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0215 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2737134 shares were traded. CRXT reached its highest trading level at $0.0749 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0475.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRXT has reached a high of $10.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2941, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2958.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRXT has traded an average of 3.23M shares per day and 5.92M over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 2.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.28% stake in the company. Shares short for CRXT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 0.62, compared to 3.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.85% and a Short% of Float of 5.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.24, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.94 and $-1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.18. EPS for the following year is $-0.62, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.5 and $-0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.3M to a low estimate of $4.39M. As of the current estimate, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.78M, an estimated increase of 83.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.56M, an increase of 53.10% less than the figure of $83.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.96M, up 69.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.8M and the low estimate is $38.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 91.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.