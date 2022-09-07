There are many powerful catalysts in the market: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) can be one of them

The closing price of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) was 35.98 for the day, up 2.71% from the previous closing price of $35.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5033292 shares were traded. AMH reached its highest trading level at $36.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 179.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 19, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Perform rating and target price of $35.

On April 20, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on April 20, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Woolley Kenneth M. sold 10,000 shares for $36.69 per share. The transaction valued at 366,900 led to the insider holds 20,128 shares of the business.

BENHAM DOUGLAS N bought 2,000 shares of AMH for $50,000 on May 19. The Director now owns 16,943 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On May 18, another insider, BENHAM DOUGLAS N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 536 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,400 and bolstered with 14,943 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 63.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMH has reached a high of $44.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.59.

Shares Statistics:

AMH traded an average of 2.13M shares per day over the past three months and 2.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 348.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 302.50M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.4M with a Short Ratio of 5.86, compared to 13.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.56% and a Short% of Float of 4.71%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, AMH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $372.26M to a low estimate of $314.2M. As of the current estimate, American Homes 4 Rent’s year-ago sales were $313.65M, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.8B and the low estimate is $1.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.