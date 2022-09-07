There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) can be one of them

The closing price of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) was 5.62 for the day, down -4.10% from the previous closing price of $5.86. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1694996 shares were traded. LQDA reached its highest trading level at $5.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.46.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LQDA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.90 and its Current Ratio is at 15.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 22, 2022, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Moomaw Scott bought 2,160 shares for $4.90 per share. The transaction valued at 10,594 led to the insider holds 9,810 shares of the business.

Lippe Robert A bought 1,918 shares of LQDA for $9,407 on Aug 31. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 98,026 shares after completing the transaction at $4.90 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Kaseta Michael, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 1,927 shares for $4.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,451 and bolstered with 29,877 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LQDA now has a Market Capitalization of 377.16M and an Enterprise Value of 298.06M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.59 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.77.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LQDA is 0.28, which has changed by 105.86% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -13.42% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LQDA has reached a high of $8.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.48.

Shares Statistics:

LQDA traded an average of 2.31M shares per day over the past three months and 4.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.88M. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LQDA as of Aug 14, 2022 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 0.89, compared to 1.82M on Jul 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.19% and a Short% of Float of 4.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.15 and a low estimate of $-0.36, while EPS last year was $-0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.22, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.74 and $-1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.88. EPS for the following year is $-0.59, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $-1.47.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.2M to a low estimate of $3.7M. As of the current estimate, Liquidia Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.18M, an estimated increase of 26.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.28M, an increase of 33.10% over than the figure of $26.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LQDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.85M, up 22.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.89M and the low estimate is $15.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.