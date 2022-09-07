There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) can be one of them

The closing price of Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) was 0.33 for the day, down -7.87% from the previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0282 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1682009 shares were traded. TUEM reached its highest trading level at $0.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3163.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TUEM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Hand Fred bought 227,224 shares for $1.65 per share. The transaction valued at 374,920 led to the insider holds 3,507,824 shares of the business.

Metcalf Paul bought 100,000 shares of TUEM for $168,000 on Sep 15. The CMO now owns 295,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.68 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Hand Fred, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 275,462 shares for $1.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 473,795 and bolstered with 3,280,618 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TUEM has reached a high of $4.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3156, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1277.

Shares Statistics:

TUEM traded an average of 3.78M shares per day over the past three months and 2.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 85.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.13M. Insiders hold about 6.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TUEM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 1.92, compared to 4.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.57% and a Short% of Float of 7.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.32 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $-0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.21 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.68 and $-0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.68. EPS for the following year is $-0.24, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.24 and $-0.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $165.04M to a low estimate of $165.04M. As of the current estimate, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s year-ago sales were $177.27M, an estimated decrease of -6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $177.61M, a decrease of -3.30% over than the figure of $-6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $177.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $177.61M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TUEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $752.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $752.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $752.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $690.79M, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $822.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $822.54M and the low estimate is $822.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.