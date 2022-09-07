There is a good chance Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $2.90 in the most recent trading day, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) closed at 2.91, up 0.34%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4549223 shares were traded. TCRT reached its highest trading level at $3.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8600.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TCRT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCRT now has a Market Capitalization of 626.98M and an Enterprise Value of 594.50M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1632.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.49k whereas that against EBITDA is -12.16.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TCRT is 0.12, which has changed by 50.78% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -13.42% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TCRT has reached a high of $3.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6498, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0425.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.64M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 215.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.28M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TCRT as of Aug 14, 2022 were 29.04M with a Short Ratio of 8.76, compared to 28.87M on Jul 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.43% and a Short% of Float of 15.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.17, while EPS last year was $-0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.18 and $-0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.19. EPS for the following year is $-0.23, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.18 and $-0.27.