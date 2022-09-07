There is a good chance NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) closed at 87.37 in the last session, up 2.66% from day before closing price of $85.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11077348 shares were traded. NEE reached its highest trading level at $88.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NEE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 60.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $99 from $94 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 when KETCHUM JOHN W bought 12,909 shares for $78.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,011,162 led to the insider holds 132,894 shares of the business.

Silagy Eric E bought 13,128 shares of NEE for $1,003,636 on Jun 02. The Chairman, Pres & CEO of Sub now owns 233,684 shares after completing the transaction at $76.45 per share. On May 03, another insider, HACHIGIAN KIRK S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $70.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 701,950 and bolstered with 5,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NextEra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEE has reached a high of $93.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NEE traded on average about 7.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.55M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.97B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.96B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NEE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 24.11M with a Short Ratio of 3.13, compared to 20.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NEE is 1.70, which was 1.43 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.17. The current Payout Ratio is 123.30% for NEE, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 26, 2020 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.92 and $2.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.86. EPS for the following year is $3.08, with 20 analysts recommending between $3.18 and $2.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.63B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.14B to a low estimate of $4.46B. As of the current estimate, NextEra Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.42B, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.52B, an increase of 29.30% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.15B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.07B, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.15B and the low estimate is $21.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.