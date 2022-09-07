There is a good chance Rollins Inc. (ROL) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) closed at 35.78 in the last session, up 6.05% from day before closing price of $33.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3112140 shares were traded. ROL reached its highest trading level at $36.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.44.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ROL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 80.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 127.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $37.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when ROLLINS GARY W sold 750,000 shares for $36.41 per share. The transaction valued at 27,309,825 led to the insider holds 216,841,263 shares of the business.

LOR INC sold 750,000 shares of ROL for $27,309,825 on Aug 22. The 10% Owner now owns 216,841,263 shares after completing the transaction at $36.41 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, LOR INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 380,166 shares for $36.61 each. As a result, the insider received 13,916,889 and left with 217,591,263 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rollins’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROL has reached a high of $40.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ROL traded on average about 1.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.39M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 492.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 214.37M. Insiders hold about 45.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ROL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.41M with a Short Ratio of 9.37, compared to 13.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 6.23%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ROL is 0.40, which was 0.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.95. The current Payout Ratio is 56.30% for ROL, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 10, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.42B, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.91B and the low estimate is $2.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.