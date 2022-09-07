There Is Still Room For Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) was 24.86 for the day, up 0.32% from the previous closing price of $24.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2309753 shares were traded. CHNG reached its highest trading level at $24.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHNG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 86.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 04, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $25.75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 when Rareshide Paul sold 4,579 shares for $20.60 per share. The transaction valued at 94,329 led to the insider holds 29,362 shares of the business.

Martin Steven B. sold 8,857 shares of CHNG for $189,102 on Nov 11. The EVP, Enterprise Technology now owns 262,168 shares after completing the transaction at $21.35 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHNG has reached a high of $25.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.36.

Shares Statistics:

CHNG traded an average of 2.42M shares per day over the past three months and 1.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 326.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 239.82M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CHNG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.15M with a Short Ratio of 7.39, compared to 12.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.76% and a Short% of Float of 5.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $1.72, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $897.2M to a low estimate of $881.3M. As of the current estimate, Change Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $858.48M, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $853.47M, an increase of 3.20% less than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $866M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $844M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.48B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.81B and the low estimate is $3.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.