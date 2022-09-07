There Is Still Room For Curis Inc. (CRIS) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) closed the day trading at 0.86 down -4.62% from the previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0418 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1016127 shares were traded. CRIS reached its highest trading level at $0.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8600.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRIS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

On March 25, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on March 25, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Dentzer James E sold 3,094 shares for $3.07 per share. The transaction valued at 9,499 led to the insider holds 64,877 shares of the business.

Dentzer James E sold 2,406 shares of CRIS for $7,651 on Jan 27. The President & CEO now owns 67,971 shares after completing the transaction at $3.18 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRIS has reached a high of $8.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0702, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2877.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRIS traded about 3.77M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRIS traded about 2.18M shares per day. A total of 91.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.09M. Insiders hold about 6.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRIS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.74M with a Short Ratio of 0.80, compared to 6.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 4.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.16 and a low estimate of $-0.17, while EPS last year was $-0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.64 and $-0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.67. EPS for the following year is $-0.7, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.54 and $-0.84.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $2.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.17M to a low estimate of $2.2M. As of the current estimate, Curis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.48M, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.95M, an increase of 5.70% over than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.65M, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.18M and the low estimate is $9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.