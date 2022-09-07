There Is Still Room For Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) closed the day trading at 0.37 up 2.50% from the previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0090 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2556588 shares were traded. GFAI reached its highest trading level at $0.3698 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3400.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GFAI, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GFAI now has a Market Capitalization of 14.90M and an Enterprise Value of 36.75M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.05 whereas that against EBITDA is -177.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFAI has reached a high of $4.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3318, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7709.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GFAI traded about 3.52M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GFAI traded about 9.37M shares per day. A total of 41.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.02M. Insiders hold about 37.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.89% stake in the company. Shares short for GFAI as of Aug 14, 2022 were 2.72M with a Short Ratio of 0.77, compared to 1.79M on Jul 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.58% and a Short% of Float of 9.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.