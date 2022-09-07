There Is Still Room For Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) closed the day trading at 2.27 down -14.66% from the previous closing price of $2.66. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.3900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1648377 shares were traded. RVPH reached its highest trading level at $2.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2400.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RVPH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Narayan Prabhu bought 50,000 shares for $1.21 per share. The transaction valued at 60,670 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVPH has reached a high of $4.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1328, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9230.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RVPH traded about 1.37M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RVPH traded about 6.75M shares per day. A total of 15.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.74M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RVPH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 502.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.18, compared to 135.05k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.32% and a Short% of Float of 4.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.31 and a low estimate of $-0.31, while EPS last year was $-0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.3, with high estimates of $-0.3 and low estimates of $-0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.73 and $-0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.73. EPS for the following year is $-0.54, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.54 and $-0.54.