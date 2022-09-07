There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Wingstop Inc. (WING).

In the latest session, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) closed at 132.04 up 9.14% from its previous closing price of $120.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+11.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1728077 shares were traded. WING reached its highest trading level at $133.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.71.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wingstop Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 21, 2022, Piper Sandler reiterated its Underweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $85 to $70.

On April 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $160.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on April 12, 2022, with a $160 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Peterson Stacy sold 208 shares for $74.32 per share. The transaction valued at 15,458 led to the insider holds 5,214 shares of the business.

Skipworth Michael sold 748 shares of WING for $101,904 on Mar 07. The President and COO now owns 15,483 shares after completing the transaction at $136.24 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Kaleida Alex, who serves as the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 66 shares for $136.24 each. As a result, the insider received 8,992 and left with 1,908 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wingstop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 98.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 70.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WING has reached a high of $181.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 110.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WING has traded an average of 786.46K shares per day and 787.9k over the past ten days. A total of 29.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.75M. Shares short for WING as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 4.07, compared to 3.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.22% and a Short% of Float of 17.26%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WING is 0.76, from 0.53 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.42.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.63 and $1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $1.87, with 22 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WING’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $359.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $323.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $350.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $282.5M, up 24.00% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $411.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $428.9M and the low estimate is $362.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.