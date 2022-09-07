There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) closed the day trading at 1.02 up 4.26% from the previous closing price of $0.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0417 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1319011 shares were traded. TMC reached its highest trading level at $1.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9903.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TMC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on November 24, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 12, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Karkar Andrei bought 6,250,000 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000,000 led to the insider holds 51,955,976 shares of the business.

Barron Gerard bought 103,680 shares of TMC for $99,999 on Aug 12. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 15,420,489 shares after completing the transaction at $0.96 per share. On Jun 29, another insider, Barron Gerard, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $1.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,250 and bolstered with 15,316,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMC now has a Market Capitalization of 222.23M and an Enterprise Value of 175.97M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMC has reached a high of $15.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9313, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6086.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TMC traded about 1.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TMC traded about 4.4M shares per day. A total of 227.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.09M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TMC as of Aug 14, 2022 were 3.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.04, compared to 3.6M on Jul 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.