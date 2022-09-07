There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) closed the day trading at 0.17 down -4.62% from the previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0081 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3919249 shares were traded. VTGN reached its highest trading level at $0.1790 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1649.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VTGN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when GIN JERRY B bought 100,000 shares for $0.18 per share. The transaction valued at 17,870 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

GIN JERRY B bought 100,000 shares of VTGN for $17,870 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.18 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Singh Shawn, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 600,000 shares for $0.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 103,200 and bolstered with 626,234 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 30.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTGN has reached a high of $3.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4334, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1919.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VTGN traded about 12.51M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VTGN traded about 8.09M shares per day. A total of 206.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.80M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VTGN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.77M with a Short Ratio of 0.51, compared to 14.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.12% and a Short% of Float of 8.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.25 and $-0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.3. EPS for the following year is $-0.32, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.18 and $-0.54.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $360k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $400k to a low estimate of $280k. As of the current estimate, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $350k, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure.

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.03M and the low estimate is $1.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 690.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.